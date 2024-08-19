The most expensive Google Pixel 9 received limited Video Boost without 8K and 20x zoom

Google Pixel 9 smartphones have not only a new look and hardware, but also new camera features. But the most expensive of them remained «cropped».

Smartphones Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $1800 will not get the camera mode that cheaper ones have Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. Their owners will not be able to use some of the attractive features of Video Boost. This can be a significant factor in choosing not to buy a new folding phone.

Google’s Video Boost technology was first introduced with the release of the Pixel 8 Pro. Most of its improvements are based on processing in the cloud using Google Photos. The same is true for the Pixel 9 series, where Google Photos does an important job.

Of course, not all «magic» happens in the cloud. There are also some requirements for smartphone hardware. If you compare the cameras, you can see that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold lags behind the other devices in the line. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro phones are equipped with a 50MP Octa PD main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide Quad PD camera.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has good cameras: a 48 MP Quad PD main camera, an ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10.5 MP Dual PD telephoto camera. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have access to some Video Boost features like HDR+ and Night Sight. But it won’t be able to increase video resolution from 4K to 8K or use the Super Res Zoom Video feature (x20 lossless zoom).

If you need a foldable smartphone with good cameras, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is still a good choice. However, if you need everything the cameras have to offer, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL seem to be the best.

Source: Android Authority