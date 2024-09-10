iPhone owners are reluctant to go on dates with Android users — Uswitch research

19% of iPhone owners categorically refuse to date Android owners — and among respondents aged 18-34, this figure rises to 32%, according to the study Uswitch.

Some Android users respond to Apple device owners with the same «love» — at least 10% say they would avoid a relationship with someone who uses an iPhone.

Overall, 16% of all smartphone owners surveyed believe in stereotypes about iPhone and Android owners — in particular, that Apple users are more trend-oriented and obsessed with social media.

56% of Android owners said they would never switch to an iPhone, while 52% of Apple owners said they would not want to use an operating system created by Google.

Most of the reasons for not switching are due to unwillingness to learn a new OS. 56% of Android users also consider the iPhone to be too expensive, while 30% of Apple device owners are worried that their headphones or smartwatches will not be compatible with Android.

Source: Neowin