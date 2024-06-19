«Mad Max» star Tom Hardy says he’s a fan of «Furiosa» — even though he hasn’t seen the movie

Hardy, who starred in the 2015 film «Mad Max: Fury Road», said that he is a big fan of George Miller’s franchise and the prequel with Anya Taylor-Joy in particular — despite the fact that he hasn’t even seen the movie yet.

«I’m sure «Furious» will be a huge success, which George, Anya and Chris» rightfully deserve, — Hardy told Variety. «”I’m a big fan of «Mad Max», «Fury Road» and «Furious». I haven’t seen the movie, but I know it’s special because it was created by George».

The plot of «Furious», which is a prequel to «Fury Road», tells the story of the formation of Charlize Theron’s character — her young version was played by Anya Taylor-Joy (despite the fact that Miller initially thought about rejuvenating Theron on the screen with the help of technology), which received only 30 lines in the movie.

Despite optimistic forecasts, the film did not have a very good start (with a modest $59 million) and now its global cash register reaches $160 million — less than the production budget of $168 million (and that’s without taking into account marketing costs). It is worth noting that «Fury Road» with Tom Hardy, despite becoming one of the hit action movies, also failed to make a mark at the box office. The film debuted more modestly than the prequel — with $45 million and earned a total of $380 million worldwide.

Interestingly, «Fury Road» didn’t even make it to the top 20 grossing films of 2015, according to Variety, This did not prevent rumors of a potential sequel from spreading. At the same time, Hardy in another interview Forbes refuted them, saying frankly: «I don’t think this is happening».