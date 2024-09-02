Microsoft is preparing «smart media search» — Windows will learn to search for words in audio and video

In the latest test version of Windows, there are hints of a search function in audio and video content. The developers called it «intelligent media search» (intelligent media search).

This information appeared in the Windows 11 Insider Canary Channel update number 27695. User X under the nickname @XenoPanther was the first to discover the mention of the new tool. According to him, «intelligent media search» will transcribe all audio files and videos on a Windows computer, making spoken words searchable through the operating system.

These changes may already exist in other branches but in 27695… “Intelligent media search” references have been added

Intelligent media search available

Search by spoken words in your indexed video or audio files. By clicking ‘I agree,’ you consent to scanning the media files… — Xeno (@XenoPanther) August 30, 2024

This feature can come in handy when you need to find information in a meeting recording or find a lost place in an audiobook. Although the tool is not yet available in any version, the developers have already added a link to it, probably in preparation for its implementation.

The description of the feature indicates that users will have to agree to scan media files on their device. If necessary, the system will download and install the required model in the background. Once set up, the AI model will transcribe media files and index them before enabling content search.

The new feature is similar to Recall — a tool that was supposed to record screenshots every few seconds and make everything the user saw on the computer easily searchable. Due to privacy concerns, Recall was postponed, but Microsoft plans to return it to test versions in October.

Recall requires a computer compatible with Windows Copilot+ that has a neural processor with at least 45 TOPS and 25 to 150 GB of free disk space. It is not yet known whether «smart media search» will have the same hardware requirements.

Source: Tomshardware