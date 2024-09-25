Monster Hunter Wilds collector’s edition for $1200 is sold with a bicycle

Japanese company Capcom has announced the release of Ultra Collector’s Edition for Monster Hunter Wilds. This exclusive version, available only in Japan, includes a Monster Hunter-style folding bike.

Ultra Collector’s Edition will cost 181,590 yen (approximately $1200). In addition to the themed bike, the set includes a stuffed baby Seikret, a bag stylized as the Weapon Bag from the game, a tablet and a copy of the game for PlayStation 5.

Buyers of this edition will also receive additional bonuses included in the Deluxe version: a layer of hunter armor, a Hope Charm amulet, and other items. It is not yet known whether this set will be available outside of Japan.

Monster Hunter Wilds will be released on February 28, 2025. Release date confirmed during the latest PlayStation State of Play presentation. The game will be the sixth main installment of the popular Monster Hunter series, announced at The Game Awards in December last year. Also, Monster Hunter Wilds has already managed to win in some nominations at the Gamescom Awards 2024.

Monster Hunter — is a popular video game series from the Japanese company Capcom that debuted in 2004. In these games, players take on the role of hunters exploring various fantasy worlds filled with huge monsters. The main goal is to hunt, fight, and defeat these creatures using a wide range of weapons and equipment. After each successful hunt, players receive resources that can be used to create more powerful equipment that allows them to hunt even stronger monsters.

Source: VGS