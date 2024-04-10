Not a musical, but music is important: «Joker: Folie à Deux» — first trailer

The official Ukrainian trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux directed by Todd Phillips. In it, Joaquin Phoenix develops the role of Arthur Fleck, who turned into the Joker and meets Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

The viewer is greeted with gloomy shots of the psychiatric hospital «Arkham», where the Joker was locked up at the end of the first film. Here, Fleck meets another patient. After a chance meeting, they plan to break out of the institution. This leads them to the streets of Gotham, where they start dancing crazily.

«I am a nobody. I haven’t done anything with my life like you have»,” Harley Quinn tells the Joker.

The first movie was the origin story of the Joker, a failed stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck. In the sequel, Harley Quinn plays his crazy muse. In the new movie, he is no longer alone.

«I will tell you what has changed. I am no longer alone».

According to the director, the film is not a musical:

«The music is an important element, but it’s not too far off from the first movie,» said Todd Phillips.

The director spoke about this during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon, refuting all the preliminary rumors about the format of the upcoming movie. According to him, the team has never said that «Joker: Madness for Two» would be a full-fledged musical. According to VarietyThe sequel will feature at least 15 cover versions of very famous songs, and possibly one or two original tracks.

«The Joker» in 2019 became a huge blockbuster with a global gross of $1 billion and the first an R-rated movie, that has surpassed this mark. The film received 11 «Oscar» nominations and won two awards — Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir for Original Score.

The second «Joker» will debut on screens on October 4, 2024 — exactly five years later after the first movie. The original cost $62.5 million to produce, an extremely modest budget for a comic book adaptation. Given its unparalleled financial success, the next project received significantly more financing of $200 million.