NVIDIA is phasing out RTX 3060 graphics cards — customers are asked to hurry

According to Board Channels reports with information from manufacturers, NVIDIA has announced the last opportunity to place orders for the RTX 3060 series.

Companies such as Colorful and Palit have been notified that they can place the last orders for the supply of chips for this video card. NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics cards are extremely popular and leading among Steam users.

It should be understood that the impact of this decision on the market will take time. It will take months to fulfill the last order and ship out the batches. Even if RTX 3060 production is discontinued, NVIDIA will send the ordered cards to partners who will then sell them to retailers. The real market effect may take several months to appear.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, released in February 2021, has become one of the most popular graphics cards. According to a Steam survey, 5.9% of gamers currently own the RTX 3060. The video card has 12 GB of memory, and more than 1.5 years later, NVIDIA released the RTX 3060 with 8 GB as a cheaper alternative to the RTX 4060, which was also released with 8 GB of memory. Both models have been discontinued. There is no such information regarding other NVIDIA RTX 30xx models.

