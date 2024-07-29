Pixel 9 will be able to add people to group photos using artificial intelligence

Google continues to blur the line between reality and virtuality with its new Pixel 9 smartphone.

According to leaked information, the device will feature an innovative feature called «Add Me». This technology will allow users to «add» themselves to group photos, even if they were not physically present during the shooting.

Information about the new feature came to light thanks to a leaked commercial that published Android Headlines resource. The video shows a Pixel 9 user taking a picture of two friends and then switching places with them. After that, the «smartphone adds the» image of the photographer to the picture, creating the illusion that all three were present at the same time.

In addition to «Add me», Pixel 9 will get other interesting features. Among them — an updated voice assistant Gemini and the Pixel Screenshots tool, which uses artificial intelligence to find the information you need in screenshots. We also expect improvements to the Magic Editor, which will allow you to change the background of photos using text queries.

It is worth noting that Google already has experience in creating AI tools for photo editing. Earlier, the company introduced Magic Eraser for removing unwanted objects from photos and Best Takewhich allows you to replace people’s faces in photos. The official presentation of Pixel 9 is scheduled for August 13.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian YouTube channel Andro-News made the first exclusive video review Google Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphone.

Source: TheVerge