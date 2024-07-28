The world’s first video review of Google Pixel 9 Pro XL from the Ukrainian YouTube channel Andro-News

Ukrainian YouTube channel Andro-News made the first exclusive video review of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphone on the Internet. The sample provided by Pixophone is an engineering sample, but it is unlikely to undergo significant changes in the release version.

Pixel 9 Pro XL became more similar to the iPhone not least thanks to the flat steel edges — thus, the Pixel 9 has lost the roundness that distinguished it from most smartphones on the market. The radically redesigned camera unit goes up to about half the thickness of the smartphone. It was almost that thick before, but it was somewhat hidden by the rounding on the sides.

The dimensions and layout of the Pixel 9 Pro XL are almost the same as its predecessor. Google’s smartphone is also similar in size to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, only a few millimeters longer. The SIM card tray «has moved» down. The back cover is made of frosted glass, the body is protected from moisture and dust according to IP68. There are four colors of the 9 Pro XL — black, gray, pink and porcelain (white).

The screen of the smartphone has become completely flat, and the side outer edges are almost invisible from the front. The inner bezel of the display is also slightly thinner than the Pixel 8 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. Screen — 6.8″ LTPO OLED, 120 Hz, 1344×2992, ~487 PPI, it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Visually, the quality of the screen is almost the same as its predecessor, except perhaps for its higher brightness.

Inside the entire Pixel 9 series is a Tensor G4 processor, which provides decent, but not the best performance on the market. According to tests, the processor is 15% more powerful than the G3. Google claims a significant increase in battery life. The smartphone has received modifications with 12 GB / 256 GB, 12 GB / 512 GB and 16 GB / 1 TB of memory.

According to Dmytro Holub, camera unit is virtually unchanged from Pixel 8 Pro. But the front camera has received a significant upgrade — from 10.5 MP to 42 MP. The engineering sample does not have access to the cameras, so it will probably be possible to compare them only after the release.

«Out of the box» Google Pixel 9 Pro XL will have the latest version of Android 15, with seven years of system and security updates. The smartphone will receive Pixel Screenshot and other improved artificial intelligence features. Pixel 9 Pro XL owners will receive a free one-year Gemini Advanced subscription. Pixel 9 smartphones are expected to be released on August 13.