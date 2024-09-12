Sales of PlayStation 5 drives outsell Xbox Series on Amazon — boycott of Pro version appears to be lifted

The recently announced PlayStation 5 Pro will be the most expensive modern console, despite the lack of a disk drive and a vertical stand, it is planned to sell for $700.

After the presentation a wave of hate poured on Sony and there were even suggestions of a boycott among gamers — at the same time, judging by the sales ratings of the removable disk drive for the PlayStation 5, it is canceled before it even started.

The day after the announcement, the drive, which was released with the new PS5 Slim model in November 2023, sold out on Best Buy and hit the top 8 bestsellers in Amazon US(currently he is dropped to 16th placebut still ahead of the Xbox Series X).

PS5 Pro/Slim Disc Drive is currently #8 in best sellers on Amazon and sold out for shipping at Best Buy https://t.co/PNoTKQGV23 pic.twitter.com/ZWlAAr0ORW — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 11, 2024

As a reminder, PlayStation 5 Pro will be available on November 7 and includes a more powerful graphics processor compared to the base console, improved ray tracing and AI upscaling. Sony also announced that «about 40-50 games» will receive the PS5 5 Pro update at launch.