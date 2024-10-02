Samsung to cancel compact flagship Galaxy S26, — insider

In 2026, Samsung may revise its flagship Galaxy S line of smartphones. According to unofficial data, the reason is the low popularity of the younger models.

The Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra smartphones are expected to be released in January 2025. However, the next lineup may lack the smallest Galaxy S26. A reliable Ice Univerce insider talks about small phones on Twitter, mentions compact flagships from other brands in comparison to the Galaxy S25, and mentions the cancellation of its successor.

When OPPO Find X8 is released, you will find that one of the characteristics of the new flagship in 2024 is that it is small and powerful. Chinese brands are much better at making small-sized mobile phones than Samsung and Apple. You will realize that Galaxy S25 is no longer… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 1, 2024

«When it is released OPPO Find X8you will see that one of the characteristics of the new 2024 flagship is that it is small and powerful. Chinese brands are much better at making small-sized mobile phones than Samsung and Apple. You will realize that the Galaxy S25 is no longer worth producing. The gap between the two is too big. Samsung will suffer a crushing blow in the next few years, but Apple can still hold on for a while. Because iOS — is Apple’s [defense] moat, but strictly speaking, Samsung has no moat and is full of flaws. It is said that Samsung may adjust the S26 series and may cancel the S26 because it is no longer competitive»

Interestingly, the company has already done this in its tablet line. This year, only Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultraand the younger model disappeared. The same may happen with the Galaxy S26 series in 2026. However, this may be an extreme scenario or an exaggeration.

Source: GSMArena