Silent Hill 2 remake gets mod with CJ from GTA — 24 hours after release

Players have not yet had time to properly test the original version of the Silent Hill 2 remake, and modders have already started working on it, who added the main character of GTA: San Andreas Carl Johnson.

At the same time, if you expect CJ’s face to be distinguished by details, the fashion will disappoint you — his features are somewhat blurred, and his body gives off a strange shine.

Other mods we’ve talked about mentioned yesterday suggest removing the fog from the game and adding some sunlight, as well as playing a remake of Leon Kennedy from Resident Evil 4 or replacing James Sunderland with his classic version from the 2001 game.

As a reminder, the Silent Hill 2 remake has been available on PlayStation 5 and PC (Steam) since October 8, while owners of the extended versions got access to the game two days earlier.

Currently, the user rating of Silent Hill 2 remake on Metacritic is as follows is 9.2 points for PS5 and 8.6 points for PC (at the time of the news publication) — one of the highest among 2024 releases (leading so far Astrobot і Stellar Blade). Critics have also previously praised the remakenoting that the developers have managed to skillfully recreate the atmosphere of the original game while remaining faithful to the original source.

Source: The Gamer, Games Radar