Steam OS will be released for other consoles — Asus ROG Ally is mentioned in OS patches

The patch list for the Steam OS 3.6.9 beta hints at its expansion beyond Steam Deck. It mentions the Asus ROG Ally console.

Most of the patch notes for the Megafixer update are indeed related to bug fixes Steam Deck (problems with the external display, OS damage, and other failures). And where one particular point raises questions: «Added support for additional ROG Ally buttons».

SteamOS is currently not officially available for Asus ROG Allyas with other third-party portable consoles Tom’s Hardware reminds us that Valve had previously talked about releasing SteamOS 3 for public use outside of Steam Deck and then kept silent on the matter for a long time.

Meanwhile, projects such as HoloISO and Bazzite have emerged that provide users of other pocket PCs and regular PCs in general with the ability to simulate SteamOS 3 and its main features. However, they do not provide the perfection and stability of a gaming OS on a «native» platform. HoloISO does not support NVIDIA graphics cards and does not have SteamOS 3 features such as TDP and clock speed control during the game, and Decky Loader is required to partially restore this feature. Bazzite works a little better and even has additional programs included, but requires changing the Decky Loader and BIOS settings to manage TDP with profiles for each game.

In addition to the above SteamOS 3 patch notes and older Valve statements, has a recent commentary from company employee Lawrence Young, made in November 2023 for PC Gamer. He said that SteamOS 3 will be released for portable consoles first, and then will be released for PCs. According to Young, the operating system is currently very adapted to Steam Deck.

If Valve can make consoles like the Ayaneo Air 1S or ROG Ally work seamlessly with SteamOS, it will save these devices from many problems. Currently, portable consoles are mostly based on Windows 11.

