The 2001 game Black and White from the creator of Fable has been adapted to modern PCs

Recently, one of the ITC.UA users commented a new game by the creator of Fable Peter Molyneux: «I’d rather have a new Black and White» — and here it is. However, the game is the same, unofficially and on a custom engine.

The newly created open-source Black and White engine was created by fans of the game Openblack has been in the works for the past five years. This is version 0.1.0, not a full-fledged 1.0 release, — it is still far from being finished and there are bugs. The C++ engine is a reincarnation of the original game with support for visualization technologies such as Vulkan. The new Black and White has support for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Steam Deck, as well as «experimental support» for Android and iOS.

The Black and White game, like almost all the works of the now closed Lionhead, is not freely available. You can’t just download Openblack and start playing — you need to add files from the original game to make everything work, i.e. you need to own a legal copy of the game.

Given the gradual withdrawal of retro games from stores and the lack of official technical support, projects like this extend the life of such games. In addition, they adapt them to modern computers and improve the comfort of the game.

