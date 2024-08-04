The aggressor state has forged the application «Reserve+», — Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, said that Russians are distributing counterfeit «Reserve+».

According to her, web applications that copy «Reserve+» are aimed at collecting personal data of Ukrainians. The enemy is actively distributing them, and the Ministry of Defense is already working to ensure the protection of citizens’ personal information.

The deputy minister calls for caution and checking the sources of the application and the links to which the transition is made. The official application «Reserve+» can be found at reserveplus.mod.gov.ua. Fake links look similar to this address and usually end in .top, .website, .org, etc.

The developer of the official application is the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MINISTERSTVO OBORONY UKRAINE).

Source: Kateryna Chernogorenko