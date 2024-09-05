The battery life is 28 hours: Acer unveils Swift AI laptops, lightweight TravelMate P6 and gaming Nitro V with new Intel, AMD and Qualcomm processors

Acer has announced six laptop models: the ultra-lightweight TravelMate P6 14 AI, the standalone Swift 16 AI, and the gaming Nitro V. They feature the latest Intel Core Ultra 200V, AMD Ryzen AI 300, and Snapdragon X Plus processors.

Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI

The TravelMate P6 14 AI belongs to the Copilot+ PC class and weighs less than 1 kg. It is powered by the following processors Intel Core Ultra 200V.

The latest TravelMate has a 14″ IPS screen with a resolution of 2880×1800 or 1920×1200 (touch) with 400 nits brightness, 100% sRGB color gamut, and thin bezels. The processors have up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X-8533 internal memory. The laptop is equipped with a PCIe 4.0 SSD with a capacity of up to 1 TB.

The 65 Wh battery provides up to 14 hours of battery life. The silent keyboard with a travel distance of 1.55 mm is equipped with a microphone mute button. Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI supports wireless Wi-Fi 7 with speeds up to 5.8 Gbps and Bluetooth 5.4. The laptop has USB 4 Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 and two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports.

When the NPU is in use, the AI logo on the TravelMate P6 14 AI touchpad lights up. The Acer Experience Zone in Acer’s TravelMate Sense app has powerful AI features. Acer Assist uses large language models and local files to answer questions, summarize documents and databases. Acer LiveArt 2.0 can remove the background of a photo and create depth maps in 2D images.

Acer QuickPanel automatically launches when the camera is activated, so you can quickly set up the camera and microphone. Acer PurifiedView 2.0 delivers smooth streaming during video conferencing by optimizing power consumption through the NPU. Portrait Refinement, Gentle Lighting, and Super Sharp, can enhance the appearance and lighting. with a triple microphone array, Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 reduces noise and enhances voice.

Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI will be available in January 2025 at a price of from $1499.99 (€1349).

Acer Swift 16 AI, Swift 14 AI and Swift Go 14 AI

Ultra-thin laptops Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI were labeled Copilot+ PC and processors Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake. They are secured with Windows Hello and support fingerprint login or face recognition with a 1440p QHD IR webcam. There is also a proximity sensor that detects the presence of the user and automatically locks the screen when he is not present. The laptops have also received AI capabilities from Acer.

The aluminum lid of the laptops has an icon with a dynamic rainbow effect, and the touchpad also has an AI activity indicator that lights up when the NPU is working. The lids can be easily opened 180° with one hand.

The Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI feature 90Hz OLED screens with TrueBlack 500 HDR certification. Swift 14 AI is available with a 14″ OLED with 3K or 2K resolution, while the Swift 16 AI lineup features a 16″ 3K OLED There are also models with a touch or regular IPS display. The laptops have up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X-8448 memory built into the processor and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. Fast network connectivity is provided by Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support. Acer Swift 14 AI powered by new Intel processors will be available in September for from $1199.99 (€1199). Acer Swift 16 AI will be available in October for $1199.99 and in December in Europe for €1299.

Swift Go 14 AI received the latest 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor SFG14-01 with a clock speed of up to 3.4 GHz and a built-in Qualcomm Hexagon NPU processor. These laptops have record-breaking battery life and are able to work without being connected to the power grid up to 28 hours. They are equipped with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 1 TB of NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSDs.

Swift Go laptops powered by Qualcomm processors have 14.5″ 2560×1600 IPS displays with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and support for 100% sRGB color gamut. Sound is reproduced by dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. There is a 1440p QHD infrared camera with privacy shutter, two USB 4.0 Type-C ports that support fast charging, two USB Type-A ports, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Acer Swift Go 14 AI will be released in September at a price from $999.99 (€999).

Swift 14 AI on new AMD Ryzen AI 300 Strix Point processors are characterized by high autonomy — up to 27 hours robots. They also support Acer’s security and AI capabilities. They weigh only 1.32 kg.

In the maximum configuration, the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 chip is available. The laptops have up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 2 TB of NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD. There is a 14″ 2880×1800 OLED display with VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification. The maximum brightness is 500 nits, and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 is supported. There are also IPS variants with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touchscreen or without it.

There’s also DTS:X Ultra and a 1440p QHD IR HDR camera. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity are supported, as well as two USB Type-C ports (with USB4 and charging), two USB Type-A 3.2 ports and HDMI 2.1.

Acer Swift 14 AI with AMD will be available in September for $1199.99 (€1199.99).

Acer Nitro V 14 and Nitro V 16 gaming laptops

Compact yet powerful, the Acer Nitro V 14 is easy to play on the go thanks to its small size. It has a 14.5″ 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Gamers will also appreciate the MUX switch, which allows them to manually turn the iGPU on or off.

AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics cards deliver fast gaming performance. The 3rd generation power management system intelligently manages the battery for the longest possible runtime.

The laptop’s performance can be monitored in real time using the NitroSense program, which is both a system control center and a library of artificial intelligence functions. Acer Nitro V 14 will be released in September with a price of from $1099.9 (€1199).

The Nitro V 16 has a screen frequency of up to 180 Hz, a 16″ diagonal, and a resolution of 2500 x 1600. It also has a GPU switch. The Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card provide gaming performance.

The new laptops with NVIDIA graphics cards also support some Acer AI features like PurifiedView and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 on the webcam with three microphones and noise reduction. Microsoft Copilot also works. Acer Nitro V 16 will be released in October and will cost from $1299.99 (€1449).

Sources: Acer, TechPowerUp