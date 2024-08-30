The color of surprise: new video of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Titanium Desert

According to leaks, Apple is planning to release the iPhone 16 Pro in a new Desert Titanium color. There was speculation that it was gold, but in this video, it is brown.

Most likely, the video features a dummy, not a real iPhone 16 Pro Max. For better or worse, the color in the video matches the previous leak. Many people did not like the brown hue, and then there was evidence of a more bronze or golden hue.

All colors of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will be called Titanium — Titanium White, Black, Gray, and Gold are expected. But the question arises as to what the color «hero» video will be called. Rumors suggest the names Desert or Gold. there were also reports of Rose. However, there is not much time left before the official release.

Apple iPhone 16 presentation scheduled for September 9. In addition to the iPhone 16 lineup, new AirPods headphones, watches, and possibly new iPads are expected.

Source: Techboilers