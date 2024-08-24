The director of «Alien: Romulus» played The Last of Us while writing the script — it helped to «improve» one of the characters

We are talking about Isabela Merced’s character in «Alien: Romulus», who received some of the characteristics of Dinah from The Last of Us Part II — ironically, a year the actress was chosen for the same role in the second season of the game’s TV adaptation.
«Fan-fact: I played The Last Of Us 2 while writing the script for Romulus. The story is about pregnant Dina made me think about making the heroine Kay pregnant as well. Then I asked Isabella Merced to play Kay… A year later, she got the role of Dinah in the HBO show… True story», — written by the director of «Alien: Romulus» Fede Alvarez in Twitter post
«Alien: Romulus» — is the seventh main film in the franchise and the ninth including the «Alien vs. Predator» crossovers. It is also the first film in the series to be released after «Alien: Covenant» in 2017. It was directed by Scott himself, but after disappointing box office results, he handed over his responsibilities for the next film to Fede Alvarez and retained only a producing role. Set between the events of «Romulus» (1979) and «Aliens» (1986), «Romulus» tells the story of a group of young people who encounter an alien life form on an abandoned space station.
The film is currently still being shown in theaters, but it has already made a mark the second best debut in the history of the franchise and has received generally positive reviews, praising the cast and special effects, but sometimes accusing the director of a lack of originality.
