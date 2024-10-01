The first dose is free: Samsung to charge for some Galaxy AI features starting in 2025

Newly introduced tablets Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 and smartphones Galaxy S24 FE received artificial intelligence functions Galaxy AI. These AI-powered capabilities were one of the key features in the marketing campaign. While all new AI features are currently free, Samsung has hinted that this may not be the case for long.

One of the notes in the official press release for the new line of Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 and Galaxy S24 devices explicitly states that «in late 2025, some AI features may be charged».

Earlier, Samsung said that «Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy» devices. Thus, it is safe to assume that Samsung’s Galaxy AI package or certain parts of it will in fact require payment starting next year. It is currently unknown what Galaxy AI features Samsung will continue to provide free of charge, as well as what prices the Korean company will set for access to AI capabilities.

Source: gsmarena