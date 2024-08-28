TV-show «The Lord of the Rings»: showrunners announced an epic three-episode battle that was planned for almost a year

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The showrunners of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» have revealed details of a large-scale battle that will be the culmination of the second season.

The siege of Eregion will be the central event that will unfold over three episodes. Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne said that preparations for the filming of this battle lasted for a whole year.

McKay explains that the Siege of Eregion will begin in the sixth episode and will last until the eighth. Each episode will present different phases of the battle. The creators wanted to convey the historical accuracy of the siege, which usually lasts for several months rather than one night.

Despite the scale — the following people took part in the filming more than a thousand actors in orc makeup — the battle is not limited to spectacular scenes. McKay emphasizes the emotional component of the events. All storylines and characters converge at this culminating point.

Elrond, played by Robert Aramayo, plays a key role in the battle. According to McKay, the character goes from a politician to a warrior and a general. The showrunner hints at the tragic consequences of this transformation, which are known from the original source.

The actors of the series also share their impressions of the scale of the events. Owain Arthur, who plays Prince Durin, characterizes the battle as «epic». Sophie Nomveth, who plays the dwarf princess Disa, describes what she saw as «creepy».

Maxim Boldry, who plays the role of Isildur compares the second season to the first. He notes that while the first season was more expository and focused on introducing characters and worlds, the second season immediately plunges the viewer into the action. Baldry emphasizes the energy and intensity of the new season.

The premiere of the second season of «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» will premiere on August 29. The first three episodes will be released simultaneously, giving viewers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the new adventures of Middle Earth.

