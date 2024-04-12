The trailer for «Joker 2» garnered a record 167 million views for Warner Bros. in one day, surpassing the hit «Barbie»

The number of views and comments under the trailer for the sequel to «Joker» surpassed the first trailer for «Barbie» —, which became a box office hit in 2023.

In general, as noted by Variety, trailer «Joker: Folie à Deux» has garnered 167 million views across all platforms where it was released — on YouTube, the video currently has 19 million views. Undoubtedly, the huge army of fans of Harley Quinn’s Lady Gaga also had a hand in this, with 56.5 million followers on the singer’s Instagram alone.

Both in terms of views and comments «Joker: Folie à Deux» surpassed the first trailer «Barbie» — an important moment, as Greta Gerwig’s film became a box office hit last year and grossed over $1.4 billion. The original «Joker» earned more than $1 billion worldwide in 2019, and the sequel is predicted to do even better (despite R rating which will limit the audience to some extent).

Note that Warner Bros. spent $200 million on «Joker 2» — this more than twice the budget of the first part.

If we take into account the results of other studios, the trailer for the sequel to «Joker» outperformed the trailers for «Kingdoms of the Planet of the Apes» (100 million views) and «Inside out 2» (157 million views). At the same time, the Warner Bros. creation is still inferior to Marvel with the trailer for «Deadpool 3», which this year set a record as the most popular trailer of all time with 365 million views (although its data includes the Super Bowl television debut).

Joaquin Phoenix reprises the role of the Joker in the sequel, which has already brought him «Oscar», and Gugg, as mentioned above, will be played by Harley Quinn. Earlier, the film’s director, Todd Phillips, denied rumors that the movie would be a musical — although he emphasized that music plays an important role in it (so the singer will be able to showcase her main talents here). The cast will also include Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson and Zazie Beetz.

The movie «Joker: Folie à Deux» is due to be released in cinemas on October 4, 2024.

Trailer