Ukrainian game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl to be shown at Summer Game Fest on June 8

Jeff Keely presented a trailer for the upcoming Summer Game Fest event, which, after E3 closes, can now take over the title of the main summer gaming event of the year.

The trailer lasts a little less than 2 minutes and shows excerpts from the games that will be presented during Summer Game Fest. According to the video, we will see S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Night Spring expansion pack for Alan Wake 2, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Dune: Awakening, and many other interesting projects.

Summer Game Fest streaming will start at midnight on June 8, Kyiv time.

As a reminder, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is one of the most anticipated games of 2024. Recently, it was entered the top 5 «most desired» games on Steam. Her exit expected on September 5, 2024. The game will be released exclusively on the next-generation Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles and Windows PCs.

In April, the developers presented the Ukrainian trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobylwhich allows you to appreciate the sound and views of the Zone. And last month, the movie was broadcast in cinemas documentary «EPISodes: Shadow of Chernobyl» about the creation of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game.