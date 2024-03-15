Valve simultaneously with the annual spring sale on Steam published the most popular games on Steam Deck for the year (March 2023 to March 2014) — Baldur’s Gate 3, a sensational blockbuster and one of the most titled games from the Belgian studio Larian by Sven Winke, topped the top 100.

The top three also includes Vampire Survivors and Dave the Diver, while the much-loved Hogwarts Legacy, which became the best-selling release of 2023, took the fourth position in the ranking. All are currently offered at a discount.

The fantasy RPG Elden Ring from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco completes the top five most popular Steam Deck games, which in a few months will receive a major storyline addition to Shadow of the Erdtree. Palworld, a viral survival game about Pokémon with machine guns and one of the hits of early 2024, made its way to the sixth place. Looking forward to GTA 6 the previous installment of the famous crime action series is consistently in the tops (by the way, as of December 31, 2023, total sales of GTA games exceeded 420 million copies, of which more than 195 million were sold by GTA 5).

As for the ranking, Valve selected games with the highest daily player count regardless of Steam Deck compatibility. The full list of 100 games available on Steam. What games do you play the most on Steam Deck? Share your own tops in the comments.

Steam Deck — a portable PC that can

Valve released the Steam Deck portable PC on February 25, 2022, starting at $399, and in November 2023, an updated model was released for $549 — with a 7.4-inch OLED screen (90 Hz, up to 1000 nits in HDR), AMD Zen 2 6nm APU, Wi-Fi 6E, and an additional battery (3 to 12 hours of autonomy).

In less than two years, Valve sold «several million» Steam Deck, whereupon ASUS, MSI, Lenovoamong others, have released their own portable PCs.

Steam Deck 2 is in Valve’s plans, but we shouldn’t expect a new generation in the next two or three years.