Warner Bros. earned $1 billion abroad in a record 15 weeks — almost half of it came from a friend «Dune»

The studio was also the first to reach this milestone in 2024.

Warner Bros. earned more than $1 billion at the international box office in a record 15 weeks (the previous record was 17 weeks), Deadline reports. Only second part «Dunes» Denis Villeneuve brought the studio $411.8 million from abroad, while the company’s next major release — «Godzilla and Kong: New Empire» released in partnership with Legendary — added $278.6 million to the box office. Earlier films, such as «Wonka» ($164.1 million), «Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom» ($130 million), «One Million Minutes» ($13.3 million in Germany) and «One Life» ($12.7 million in the UK).

«Achieving this incredible milestone at such an accelerated pace is a source of pride for Warner Bros. It is a testament to the fact that our teams are best-in-class — marketing, distribution, creative and cinematic», — said Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, co-chairmen and CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

The following high-profile 2024 premieres for Warner Bros. include «Furiosa: Mad Max. Saga» George Miller, which will debut next month at the Cannes Film Festival (Ukrainian premiere — May 23), «Beatlejus Beatlejus» (September 5) and «Joker 2» (October 3). The trailer for the latter, by the way, also brought Warner Bros. a record — 167 million views per day.