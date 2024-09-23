Xiaomi’s new 165W/10,000mAh power bank is capable of charging a laptop and smartphone simultaneously

Xiaomi has released a super-powerful 165W 10,000mAh power bank. The device is capable of charging not only smartphones and tablets but also modern laptops.

The external battery has a built-in short USB-C cable so that you don’t have to constantly look for this accessory. The battery also has a color display that shows the charging status and the device itself, a good chance to see what the smartphone is really capable of. The power bank has an elegant modern design, it’s a bit thick but not wide.

The standalone charger officially supports Xiaomi smartphones with a charging power of up to 120W, and is capable of charging an additional 45W device at the same time.It takes only 19 minutes to fully charge Xiaomi 14 Pro. The bank itself can be charged with up to 90W and reaches 55% charge in just 15 minutes.

In addition to Xiaomi, the supported devices include many other smartphones, including the Apple iPhone, equipped with a USB-C connector. Tablets, including the iPad 9 and iPad Air, and laptops are also supported, including MacBook Pro and Air. Multiple charging standards are supported — PD 3.0, PPS, QC 3.0, and others.

The Xiaomi 165Vt/10,000mAh power bank is currently available only in China. However, similar devices from this manufacturer are usually made available worldwide, and there are AliExpress or other suppliers. The gadget costs 199 yuan, which is less than $30.

Source: ITHome