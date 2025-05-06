YouTube is testing a new Premium Duo — subscription for two people at a lower price

YouTube has launched a new Premium Duo subscription in a test mode, which offers all the same benefits of the basic plan, but at a reduced price with a limit of two users.

The pilot project, which targets «couples, roommates, and small households», has been launched in India, France, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

«We’re experimenting with new ways to provide more flexibility and value for our YouTube Premium subscribers, including a two-person Premium plan option that allows two people to share a subscription at a reduced price», — said in a comment The Verge YouTube spokesperson Alex McQuiston.

Websites Moneycontrol and Android Authority provides screenshots of the new tariff rates in Indian rupees:

Individual subscription — ₹149.00 per month ($1.77)

Subscription for two people — ₹219.00 per month ($2.60)

Family subscription — ₹299.00 per month ($3.54)

YouTube has previously tested in the US and other countries «lightweight» Premium Lite subscription option, which allowed you to watch most videos without ads, but left them in music videos and limited offline downloads and background playback. The two-person subscription offers all the benefits of the standard Premium.

It should be noted that YouTube is quite aggressive in promoting its advertising plan — mainly by constantly significantly extending the duration and increases the amount of advertising for ordinary users, and also enhances fight against blockers: with the application slowing down, limiting the number of video viewsandhuge advertising postersthat offer to sign up for a Premium subscription. As a reminder the cost of YouTube Premium in Ukraine is currently ₴99/month for an individual subscription, ₴149/month for a family (up to 5 members), and ₴59/month for students (with a free trial month).