Google блокуватиме канали на YouTube, які пов’язані з пропагандистськими Russia Today та Sputnik по всій Європі. Блокування набуває чинності негайно.

Через війну в Україні, яка триває, ми негайно блокуємо канали YouTube, підключені до RT і Sputnik, по всій Європі. Потрібен час, щоб наші системи повністю розгорнулися. Наші команди продовжують цілодобово стежити за ситуацією, щоб вжити швидких заходів.

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action.