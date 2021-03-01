Все победители кинопремии Golden Globes 2021: Nomadland, Soul, The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit и др.





Сегодня ночью в США прошла церемония вручения наград Golden Globes 2021 от организации Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Из-за коронавируса церемония прошла в гибридном формате, при котором одна ведущая (Тина Фей) вела награждение из Нью-Йорка, а вторая (Эми Полер) — из Беверли-Хиллз.

Ранее мы публиковали полный список номинаций на награду, а теперь у нас есть возможность увидеть, кто именно из претендентов получил заветную статуетку. Итак, полный список победителей Golden Globes 2021 выглядит следующим образом:

Best Director — Motion Picture

Winner: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Other nominees: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman; David Fincher, Mank; Regina King, One Night in Miami; Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Other nominees: Hamilton; Music; Palm Springs; The Prom

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: Nomadland

Other Nominees: The Father; Mank; Promising Young Woman; The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Television Series — Drama

Winner: The Crown

Other nominees: Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Ratched

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Schitt’s Creek

Other nominees: Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, The Great, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: The Queen’s Gambit

Other nominees: Normal People, Small Axe, The Undoing, Unorthodox

Best Actor, Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Other nominees: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal; Anthony Hopkins, The Father; Gary Oldman, Mank; Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Actor, Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Other nominees: James Corden, The Prom; Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton; Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield; Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress, Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Other nominees: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman; Frances McDormand, Nomadland; Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actress, Television Series — Drama

Winner: Emma Corrin, The Crown

Other nominees: Olivia Coleman, The Crown; Jodie Comer, Killing Eve; Laura Linney, Ozark; Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Actor, Television Series — Drama

Winner: Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Other nominees: Jason Bateman, Ozark; Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul; Al Pacino, Hunters; Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Actress, Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Other nominees: Lily Collins, Emily in Paris; Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant; Elle Fanning, The Great; Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Best Actor, Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Other nominees: Don Cheadle, Black Monday; Nicholas Hoult, The Great; Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek; Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress, Television Supporting Role

Winner: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Other nominees: Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown; Julia Garner, Ozark; Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek; Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Actor, Television Supporting Role

Winner: John Boyega, Small Axe

Other nominees: Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule; Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek; Jim Parsons, Hollywood; Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Other nominees: Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America; Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People; Shira Haas, Unorthodox; Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Best Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Other nominees: Bryan Cranston, Your Honor; Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule; Hugh Grant, The Undoing; Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Best Actress, Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Other nominees: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; Kate Hudson, Music; Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit; Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.

Best Actress, Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Winner: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Other nominees: Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy; Olivia Colman, The Father; Amanda Seyfried, Mank; Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Actor, Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Other nominees: Jared Leto, The Little Things; Bill Murray, On the Rocks; Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami; Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Winner: Soul

Other nominees: The Croods: A New Age, Onward, Over the Moon, Wolfwalkers

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Winner: Minari

Other nominees: La Llorona, Another Round; The Life Ahead; Two of Us

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Winner: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Other nominees: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman; Jack Fincher, Mank; Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father; Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

Winner: “Io Sì (Seen),” Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi — The Life Ahead

Other nominees: “Fight for You,” H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas — Judas and the Black Messiah “Hear My Voice,” Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite — The Trial of the Chicago 7 “Speak Now,” Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth — One Night in Miami “Tigress & Tweed,” Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday



Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Winner: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Other nominees: Alexander Desplat, The Midnight Sky; Ludwig Göransson, Tenet; James Newton Howard, News of the World; Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

