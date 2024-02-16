27-ма церемонія нагородження D.I.C.E. Awards відзначила найкращих в індустрії відеоігор 2023 року. Найважливішу нагороду отримала Baldur’s Gate 3. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 не стала грою року, але отримала шість нагород.

Серед інших: Alan Wake 2 отримала нагороду за видатні досягнення в художньому оформленні, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom стала пригодницькою грою року, Super Mario Bros. Wonder — сімейною грою року, а Street Fighter 6 — грою року в жанрі файтингу, передає IGN. Нижче — повний перелік номінантів та переможців номінацій.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation (Видатні досягнення в анімації)

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — переможець

Mortal Kombat 1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction (За досягнення художньої режисури)

Alan Wake 2 — переможець

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

Outstanding Achievement in Character (Видатні досягнення щодо персонажа)

Alan Wake 2 — Saga Anderson

Baldur’s Gate 3 — Astarion

Baldur’s Gate 3 — Karlach

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — Miles Morales — переможець

Thirsty Suitors — Jala

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition (Видатні досягнення у створенні оригінальної музики)

Alan Wake 2

Diablo IV

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — переможець

Planet of Lana

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design (Видатне досягнення в аудіодизайні)

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — переможець

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Story (Видатні досягнення в оповіданні)

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 — переможець

DAVE THE DIVER

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Outstanding Technical Achievement (Видатні технічні досягнення)

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — переможець

Hogwarts Legacy

THE FINALS

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Action Game of the Year (Гра року в жанрі екшен)

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

Dead Space

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — переможець

Remnant II

Adventure Game of the Year (Пригодницька гра року)

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

DAVE THE DIVER

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — переможець

Family Game of the Year (Сімейна гра року)

Disney Illusion Island

Fae Farm

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Midnight Girl

Super Mario Bros. Wonder — переможець

Fighting Game of the Year (Файтинг року)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6 — переможець

Racing Game of the Year (Перегонова гра року)

F-ZERO 99

Forza Motorsport — переможець

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

LEGO 2K Drive

Role-Playing Game of the Year (Рольова гра року)

Baldur’s Gate 3 — переможець

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Starfield

Sports Game of the Year (Спортивна гра року)

EA SPORTS FC 24

MLB The Show 23 — переможець

WWE 2K23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year (Гра року в жанрі стратегія/симулятор)

Against the Storm

Cobalt Core

Dune: Spice Wars — переможець

The Last Spell

Wartales

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement (Технічне досягнення у сфері доповненої реальності)

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain — переможець

Vertigo 2

We Are One

Immersive Reality Game of the Year (Гра року з ефектом присутності)

Asgard’s Wrath 2 — переможець

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Vertigo 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game (Видатні досягнення незалежної гри)

COCOON — переможець

DREDGE

El Paso, Elsewhere

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Mobile Game of the Year (Мобільна гра року)

Gubbins

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Terra Nil

WHAT THE CAR? — переможець

Online Game of the Year (Онлайн-гра року)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Diablo IV — переможець

Omega Strikers

Street Fighter 6

THE FINALS

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design (Видатні досягнення в ігровому дизайні)

Baldur’s Gate 3 — переможець

COCOON

DAVE THE DIVER

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction (Видатні досягнення в ігровій режисурі)

Baldur’s Gate 3 — переможець

COCOON

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year (Гра року)

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 — переможець

COCOON

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

