Всі переможці D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 —  Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 та інші

27-ма церемонія нагородження D.I.C.E. Awards відзначила найкращих в індустрії відеоігор 2023 року. Найважливішу нагороду отримала Baldur’s Gate 3. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 не стала грою року, але отримала шість нагород.

Серед інших: Alan Wake 2 отримала нагороду за видатні досягнення в художньому оформленні, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom стала пригодницькою грою року, Super Mario Bros. Wonder — сімейною грою року, а Street Fighter 6 — грою року в жанрі файтингу, передає IGN. Нижче — повний перелік номінантів та переможців номінацій.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation (Видатні досягнення в анімації)

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — переможець
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction (За досягнення художньої режисури)

  • Alan Wake 2 — переможець
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Starfield

Outstanding Achievement in Character (Видатні досягнення щодо персонажа)

  • Alan Wake 2 — Saga Anderson
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — Astarion
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — Karlach
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — Miles Morales — переможець
  • Thirsty Suitors — Jala

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition (Видатні досягнення у створенні оригінальної музики)

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — переможець
  • Planet of Lana
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design (Видатне досягнення в аудіодизайні)

  • Alan Wake 2
  • COCOON
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — переможець
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Story (Видатні досягнення в оповіданні)

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — переможець
  • DAVE THE DIVER
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Outstanding Technical Achievement (Видатні технічні досягнення)

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — переможець
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • THE FINALS
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Action Game of the Year (Гра року в жанрі екшен)

  • ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — переможець
  • Remnant II

Adventure Game of the Year (Пригодницька гра року)

  • Alan Wake 2
  • COCOON
  • DAVE THE DIVER
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — переможець

Family Game of the Year (Сімейна гра року)

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Fae Farm
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Midnight Girl
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder — переможець

Fighting Game of the Year (Файтинг року)

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6 — переможець

Racing Game of the Year (Перегонова гра року)

  • F-ZERO 99
  • Forza Motorsport — переможець
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
  • LEGO 2K Drive

Role-Playing Game of the Year (Рольова гра року)

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — переможець
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Starfield

Sports Game of the Year (Спортивна гра року)

  • EA SPORTS FC 24
  • MLB The Show 23 — переможець
  • WWE 2K23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year (Гра року в жанрі стратегія/симулятор)

  • Against the Storm
  • Cobalt Core
  • Dune: Spice Wars — переможець
  • The Last Spell
  • Wartales

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement (Технічне досягнення у сфері доповненої реальності)

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain — переможець
  • Vertigo 2
  • We Are One

Immersive Reality Game of the Year (Гра року з ефектом присутності)

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2 — переможець
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
  • Vertigo 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game (Видатні досягнення незалежної гри)

  • COCOON — переможець
  • DREDGE
  • El Paso, Elsewhere
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Mobile Game of the Year (Мобільна гра року)

  • Gubbins
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Terra Nil
  • WHAT THE CAR? — переможець

Online Game of the Year (Онлайн-гра року)

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  • Diablo IV — переможець
  • Omega Strikers
  • Street Fighter 6
  • THE FINALS

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design (Видатні досягнення в ігровому дизайні)

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — переможець
  • COCOON
  • DAVE THE DIVER
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction (Видатні досягнення в ігровій режисурі)

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — переможець
  • COCOON
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year (Гра року)

