27-ма церемонія нагородження D.I.C.E. Awards відзначила найкращих в індустрії відеоігор 2023 року. Найважливішу нагороду отримала Baldur’s Gate 3. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 не стала грою року, але отримала шість нагород.
Серед інших: Alan Wake 2 отримала нагороду за видатні досягнення в художньому оформленні, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom стала пригодницькою грою року, Super Mario Bros. Wonder — сімейною грою року, а Street Fighter 6 — грою року в жанрі файтингу, передає IGN. Нижче — повний перелік номінантів та переможців номінацій.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation (Видатні досягнення в анімації)
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — переможець
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction (За досягнення художньої режисури)
- Alan Wake 2 — переможець
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
Outstanding Achievement in Character (Видатні досягнення щодо персонажа)
- Alan Wake 2 — Saga Anderson
- Baldur’s Gate 3 — Astarion
- Baldur’s Gate 3 — Karlach
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — Miles Morales — переможець
- Thirsty Suitors — Jala
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition (Видатні досягнення у створенні оригінальної музики)
- Alan Wake 2
- Diablo IV
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — переможець
- Planet of Lana
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design (Видатне досягнення в аудіодизайні)
- Alan Wake 2
- COCOON
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — переможець
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Story (Видатні досягнення в оповіданні)
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3 — переможець
- DAVE THE DIVER
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Outstanding Technical Achievement (Видатні технічні досягнення)
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — переможець
- Hogwarts Legacy
- THE FINALS
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Action Game of the Year (Гра року в жанрі екшен)
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — переможець
- Remnant II
Adventure Game of the Year (Пригодницька гра року)
- Alan Wake 2
- COCOON
- DAVE THE DIVER
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — переможець
Family Game of the Year (Сімейна гра року)
- Disney Illusion Island
- Fae Farm
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Midnight Girl
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder — переможець
Fighting Game of the Year (Файтинг року)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6 — переможець
Racing Game of the Year (Перегонова гра року)
- F-ZERO 99
- Forza Motorsport — переможець
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
- LEGO 2K Drive
Role-Playing Game of the Year (Рольова гра року)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 — переможець
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Starfield
Sports Game of the Year (Спортивна гра року)
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- MLB The Show 23 — переможець
- WWE 2K23
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year (Гра року в жанрі стратегія/симулятор)
- Against the Storm
- Cobalt Core
- Dune: Spice Wars — переможець
- The Last Spell
- Wartales
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement (Технічне досягнення у сфері доповненої реальності)
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain — переможець
- Vertigo 2
- We Are One
Immersive Reality Game of the Year (Гра року з ефектом присутності)
- Asgard’s Wrath 2 — переможець
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
- Vertigo 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game (Видатні досягнення незалежної гри)
- COCOON — переможець
- DREDGE
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Mobile Game of the Year (Мобільна гра року)
- Gubbins
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Terra Nil
- WHAT THE CAR? — переможець
Online Game of the Year (Онлайн-гра року)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Diablo IV — переможець
- Omega Strikers
- Street Fighter 6
- THE FINALS
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design (Видатні досягнення в ігровому дизайні)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 — переможець
- COCOON
- DAVE THE DIVER
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction (Видатні досягнення в ігровій режисурі)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 — переможець
- COCOON
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Game of the Year (Гра року)
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3 — переможець
- COCOON
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
