A movie based on Elden Ring — FromSoftware is not averse to making a movie of the game if «there are strong partners»

FromSoftware CEO Hidetaka Miyazaki is thinking about the Elden Ring adaptation, but doubts whether the studio will have enough experience.

«I see no reason to object to another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, for example in the format of a movie», — said He. «But I don’t think I or FromSoftware have the knowledge and skills to produce something on another medium. That’s where a very strong partner comes into play».

Elden Ring became a huge hit after its release in February 2022 — with 25 million copies sold. At the D.I.C.E. Awards, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco recognized the project as Game of the Year — Elden Ring received similar awards at The Game Awards 2022 andThe Steam Awards 2022. Even a year before its release, the game’s publisher Bandai Namco stated that Elden Ring was being developed for «various other industries», and many took this as a hint of a movie or TV adaptation. However, there have been no official announcements to date.

«There is definitely interest», — Mizaki continued, although he did not specify whether there is interest from FromSoftware or whether the company has already been approached about a movie deal.

As a reminder, on June 21, we released Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree add-on. However, despite the fact that DLC has become the best on Metacritic and surpassed the eight-year achievement of The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, reviews on Steam turned out to be mediocre. Negative user reviews pointed to poor performance and overcomplication as the main reasons for dissatisfaction.