Catching up with Huawei: Xiaomi also wants a triple smartphone, first images

Xiaomi also wants to be in the trend of the latest smartphone form factors. The company has patented its own three-part smartphone, which has led to the first images of it.

The next one, following Huawei Mate XT, which became the first triple phone The patent application shows a possible design of a Xiaomi device that folds three times. However, the images seem to be preliminary rather than renderings of the finished device.

Xiaomi’s application to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) on September 3 showed a design similar to that of its main competitor. Xiaomi used the same basic design as Huawei’s Mate XT, in which a single bendable display can be used in three different sizes.

Xiaomi’s three-fold smartphone may also get a horizontal camera panel at the top, making it somewhat similar to Google Pixel smartphones. Last month, a fairly reliable source on Weibo also reported that Xiaomi was preparing a similar device.

However, it is not known for sure whether Xiaomi really intends to release a smartphone. Some of the company’s concepts, which had patents and even a physical demonstration, did not become real phones. Unlike Huawei, Xiaomi’s smartphone may be released internationally. Currently, the company’s next release in the world will be Xiaomi 14T to be released on September 26.

Source: 91mobile