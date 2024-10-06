Come for baklava: Android 16 has been codenamed

A source says that Android 16 Baklava will make its debut at the Google I/O 2025 conference. This time, Google does not follow the alphabetical order of versions.

Android 15 has not yet been released on Google Pixel phones (although appeared on some Vivo), and the company is already running Android 16. Google has a habit of using dessert names: Android 14 was called «Upside Down Cake», and Android 15 — «Vanilla Ice Cream Cake». Android 16 is codenamed «Baklava» (Baklava).

Google used to follow the alphabetical order in the code names of Android 14. Now it should be «W», but something went wrong. With the start of Android 16 development, the company has set a code name for the SDK version of the platform. In the AOSP version of Android, the min_sdk_version field is set to Baklava.

As a reminder, the min_sdk_version field for Android 15 was set to VanillaIceCream. When the OS reached its first platform stability milestone, the name was changed from VanillaIceCream to Android 15.

Sources: Android Authority, 91mobiles