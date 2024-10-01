Vivo smartphones received Android 15 before Google Pixel

Usually, Google Pixel smartphones are the first to receive a new stable Android OS. But this time, Android 15 is the first time «has arrived on Vivo.

In previous years, manufacturers such as Samsung and OnePlus received the update after Google’s tech. However, this year Vivo smartphone brand was ahead of Google and became the first to release «firmware» on Android 15. This is not just an empty word or a statement by the company — users are already receiving the update on their own smartphones, which is how it became known.

My vivo X Fold3 Pro just received Android 15 update. Crazy how Vivo is the 1st major brand to be rolling out this out to their flagships. Not even Google Pixel has stable update yet. Hoping for a just as good of an experience with FuntouchOS 15. Good job @Vivo_India. #Android15 pic.twitter.com/f4oSkKxfy1 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 27, 2024

At least some of the premium smartphones Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Vivo X100 have received the stable version of Android 15. The rollout comes just days after Google released the Android 15 AOSP build, setting the stage for all Android vendors to deploy the latest software to their respective devices. AOSP, or the Android Open Source Project, serves as the basis for all proprietary Android shells, such as Samsung’s One UI or OnePlus’ OxygenOS.

Vivo may not be very well known in Ukraine, but it is one of the largest smartphone vendors in the world. Its parent company BBK Electronics also owns OnePlus and is one of the top five phone manufacturers. The company sells its mobile devices under several well-known brands, including Oppo, Realme, iQOO, Vivo, and OnePlus.

Although Vivo was the first to receive Android 15, Pixel and Galaxy owners should not despair. Google confirms that Pixel 9 series and other branded smartphones will receive the Android 15 update in October. Samsung is expected to release the update to at least some of its premium phones by the end of the year.

Source: TechSpot