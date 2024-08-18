The informant Sonny Dixon showed mockups of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro in the colors of the upcoming series. One of them was quite unexpected.

The photo shows four color variants of the iPhone 16 Pro and the bronze color is presented for the first time. Earlier there were rumors of a pink iPhone 16. The new color is too dark to give rise to such rumors, so it came as a complete surprise. The color may seem harsh, but we don’t know the lighting conditions and whether the color will change before the release.

In addition to the bronze iPhone 16 Pro, the photo also shows white, black, and gray (probably titanium) variants. It is not known if these are exactly all possible colors, but the iPhone Pro range has never been characterized by colorfulness and great variety. We can say that a pink device would look stranger among the traditionally strict Pro.

The bronze color is likely to replace Blue Titanium, while the rest of the options are very similar to those in the iPhone 15 Pro line. It should also be remembered that rumors about the colors of the Apple iPhone Pro sometimes did not come true, but in this case, at least there are photos, not just renders.

As a reminder, in February two new colors of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro were reported — Desert Yellow / Desert Titanium and Cement Gray / Titanium Gray. The conventional yellow is most similar to the bronze color currently presented. In May, we also talked about replacement of Blue Titanium in the lineup. Other external features of the new series are rumored to be smaller display bezels for all devices and larger screens and overall dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro.

Source: X Twitter