Ghost of Tsushima sequel, DLC for Alan Wake 2, and Astro Bot: the most interesting things from State of Play presentation

Sony held a large-scale presentation of State of Play on the night of September 25. During the stream, the audience was shown almost two dozen game projects. We chose the most interesting ones.

Ghost of Yotei

The key event of the presentation was the announcement of the upcoming project from Sucker Punch Productions. Their new game, Ghost of Yotei, will continue the story of Ghost of Tsushima. Ghost of Yotei will take players to the island of Hokkaido, to the foot of Mount Yotei. The protagonist, Atsu, will travel through the wild lands accompanied by a mysterious wolf companion. The game is tentatively scheduled for release in 2025.

Alan Wake II: The Lake House

The second expansion for the game from Remedy Entertainment will appear in the fall. The expansion is called Lake House. The developers promise to announce the exact release date in the near future.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

New gameplay trailer for Dragon Age 4. The game is scheduled for release on October 31.

Astro Bot

A pleasant surprise awaits Astro Bot players in the fall large-scale free update. It will enrich the game with new locations to explore and additional bots.

Palworld

Announced Palworld’s release on PlayStation 5. The game release is today.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Updated version Horizon Zero Dawn will be released on October 31. Owners of the original game on PlayStation or PC will be able to upgrade to the remaster for $9.99. The Midnight Walk

The horror with an unusual aesthetic will be available on PS5 and PS VR2 platforms. The project is created by the developers of Lost in Random. The release is scheduled for spring 2025.

Hell is Us

For the first time, a game trailer for an adventure game set in a country devastated by war was shown. The game is scheduled for release in 2025. The project is being developed by Jonathan Jacques-Belte, known for his work on Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided.

Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade will get a crossover with Nier: Automata in the new DLC and a photo mode. The exact date is still unknown, but both add-ons will be released this year.

Metro: Awakening

Metro Awakening — is a new VR game in the Metro series, offering players a first-person story-driven adventure. It combines atmospheric exploration, stealth elements, and intense combat scenes, promising to be the most immersive experience in the entire franchise. It will be released on November 7, 2024 for PS5 and PS VR2.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Capcom has announced that the game will be released in February 2025. Producer Ryojo Tsujimoto announced the launch of pre-orders. Players who pre-order the game will get access to a number of unique bonuses.

Archeage Chronicles

A multiplayer role-playing game. It is scheduled for release in 2025.

PlayStation 5 Pro

Sony Company announced seven new gameswhich will receive improvements for the PlayStation 5 Pro console.

Recording of the State of Play 2024 presentation