In the final trailer «Joker: Madness for Two» Lady Gaga sings «That’s Life»

Frank Sinatra’s song «That’s Life» has become a kind of anthem for fans of Todd Phillips’ «Joker». In the almost two-minute trailer for «Joker: Madness for Two» trailer, it is performed by Lady Gaga.

The long trailer «Joker: Folie à Deux» pays enough attention to both Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) and the Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) — both actors’ performances seem to be excellent. The video shows many scenes from the movie, but guess the storyline is difficult. There are some creepy shots, such as the Joker swinging a hammer at a judge. Judging by the cut, the characters will spend a lot of time in prisons or psychiatric care. But there are also scenes of free life in public places.

The Joker and Harley put on a show, Arthur Fleck appears in character in court, and meanwhile Gotham descends into chaos. But given the specifics of the movie, it’s hard to say what is actually happening and what is imagined by the main characters.

Events «Joker: Madness for Two» unfold after the original film, which ends with Arthur Fleck in Arkham. There he meets Harley Quinn and together they create even more chaos. Preview the movie has collected on Rotten Tomatoes only 63%. However, mixed reviews are not new to the franchise, as the first film had only a 69% score from critics, but 89% from audiences.

«People who have seen this movie, generally, at the end they sit and don’t move for about three to five minutes, and then they send me messages or emails and say: «I need a minute to process the movie». I think it’s disturbing. But I also think it clarifies a lot of things that you might have had questions about in the first movie. I hope that all of that has been answered. But I don’t think the music relieves the tension, if that’s what you’re asking,” Todd Phillips said earlier.

In addition to Joaquin Phoenix and Gaga,the film also stars Catherine Keener as Marianne Stewart, Brendan Gleeson as Jackie Sullivan, and Zazie Beetz as Sophie Damond, Harry Lowthy as Harvey Dent, Steve Coogan as Paddy Meyers and others.

