«It’s a Galaxy Watch Ultra for $650»: Samsung watch’s strange hole shape upsets owners

Recently, Samsung has released Galaxy Watch7 and Ultra smartwatches. When they appeared in the users’ hands, the quality of some instances was unpleasantly surprising.

Galaxy Watch Ultra owners noticed a strange shape of the holes on the side of the watch — where the speakers should be. At first glance, it seems that they are made very sloppily and do not cover the entire contour of the hole.

On Reddit and X Twitter angry messages appeared, supported by photos.

«I wonder why the speaker grille isn’t cut out all the way? What is this small hole on the Ultra for?»

Other users soon started a discussion about what it could be. Different opinions were expressed: from «built-in breathalyzer» to battery and speaker vent Some say it’s not something to worry about.

«This is the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $650. This is the kind of finish you get on $10 Apple Watch clones from Temu».

Previously Galaxy Watch Ultra users noticed paint peeling off on some watches. the defect appeared after a few days of use. The problem affects the Titanium Gray models — only they have a painted back. The younger model Galaxy Watch7 faces a problem with rapid battery drain during use. Some users have reported the same problem with Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch has also been criticized for having some similarities to the Apple Watch Ultra. Even the company’s executive chairman Lee Jae-yong was rumored to be unhappy with this fact.

Source: Cybernews