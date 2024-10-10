Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will get Denuvo, — list on Steam

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is eagerly awaited by many players. But the joy of the game’s release may be tinged with a bit of sadness.

Group Denuvo Games on Steam has added the game to its list. According to the company, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will receive Denuvo’s onerous anti-tampering protection and will not be released on the GOG store.

On the game’s official page in Steam does not mention Denuvo, at least not yet. However, Deep Silver has used Denuvo in some of their PC games. Dead Island 2 had Denuvo, but ran fine on PC.

If the information is true, it is a bit strange that Denuvo is not officially mentioned, because the game is already available for pre-order. But there are no minimum requirements for PCs at the moment either. The developer Warhorse hasn’t published them yet, but Daniel Vavra previously claimed that KCD2 would require an NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super to get 60 frames per second in 4K and with ultra-high settings. By the way, the issue of Ray Tracing has not yet been resolved.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be released on February 11, 2025. We already know a lot about the game, including more than 20 minutes of gameplay video.

Source: DSOG