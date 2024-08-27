Series «The Lord of the Rings»: How Tom Bombadil taught the Stranger how to cast magic, and the Hobbit ancestors learned what home is

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The actors of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» told us how the Stranger-Istari will begin to master his power, and the ancestors of the hobbits will think about settling down.

So, at the end of the first season, the audience learned that The stranger is actually one of the powerful Istari — magical agents of the Maiar, sent by the Valar themselves to fight the threat of the Dark Lord. The garfoots Nori and Poppy go with him to the desert of Rune.

On the road A stranger will find help in the person of the legendary Tom Bombadilis a mysterious and powerful inhabitant of the forests, whom Frodo and his friends meet at the beginning of The Lord of the Rings. The character plays an important role in the Stranger’s search for his true «me» in the second season.

«There’s a lot of time in the first season where the Stranger doesn’t really understand how his energy works, and therefore how it affects Nora, Poppy, and the Garfoot community. It feels like the Stranger does these things randomly and the Garfoots are forced to react to it. But with Tom Bombadil, it feels like he’s been flipped. Suddenly, the Stranger is interacting for the first time with a being who is a few steps ahead of him and doing random things that he doesn’t understand. «He’s really trying to catch up with [Tom], trying to imitate him… and so I think it’s a pretty interesting place to see the Stranger. We haven’t seen him in this area before, and it’s going to be interesting to see how he deals with the whole mystery,» said Daniel Wayman, who plays the role of the Stranger.

But he is not the only one who finds something new and important for himself. Nori and Poppy, who have been separated from their Garfoot family, will be able to explore the sturm und drang — their distant, short relatives. They are one of the three predecessor tribes of the hobbits known from the first book «The Lord of the Rings». The Sturm and their sedentary culture make the Garfoots think about their tribe’s way of life.

«Poppy is confused and sees this as an opportunity, a way of life. Obviously, they have differences, but the undeniable similarities create intrigue. Seeing that they are not on the move — this is the main thing for her, she says: «Wow, you have a place, a place you belong!». That’s what Poppy is constantly looking for. That’s her journey throughout this season, finding places and creatures to belong to,» says Megan Richard, who plays the role. «For Nora, it’s a sign that the Garfoots might one day get that same sense of place. It really opens her eyes to what her purpose might be beyond helping the Stranger,» adds Markella Cavenna (Nori).

So, in this journey, everyone will receive something that will determine the lives of the Stranger and the hobbits, perhaps for thousands of years. But new threats await the characters on their way. You can start following these events the day after tomorrow, August 29, when the first three episodes will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

