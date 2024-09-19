Series «The Lord of the Rings»: Tom Bombadil hints at who the Stranger is, showrunner promises answer this season

It seems that the intrigue with the identity of the Stranger in the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» is coming to an end. Tom Bombadil practically called Istari a quote from Tolkien.

So, in the sixth episode The oldest inhabitant of Middle-earth tries to help Istari Their journey lead to the trees, where the Stranger must find a staff. But the Stranger is worried that this will distract him from saving Nora and Poppy from danger.

Bombadil says to him: «Many of those who are dying deserve to live, some of those who are alive deserve to die. Who are you to give them that?».

The quote is familiar to Tolkien fans and viewers of Peter Jackson’s films — it appears in the novel «The Lord of the Rings». Almost The same words are spoken by Gandalf to Frodo:

«Many of the living deserve to die. And some who are dying deserve to live. Can you give them that?».

This is an undeniable and very big hint at the identity of the mighty Istari — that the Stranger is actually Gandalf. At the end of the first season, he himself says another familiar line:

«When in doubt, Elanor Brandifoot, always follow your nose».

However, soon the fans will no longer have to wonder about the identity of the stranger. The showrunner of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» says that the audience will hear the final solution in the second season:

«This season is a journey of self-discovery for the character. He has learned that he is a wizard, but he doesn’t really know how to control his powers yet, and he doesn’t know how he should use them or whom he should be afraid to fight. You are on the same journey as he is. The question «who?» is part of it, but it’s not the whole ice cream, it’s the cherry on top, but it will be answered this season,»,” J.D. Payne said.

Another fan theory is that The stranger is Alatar, one of the Blue Mages, also Istari, who were sent east by Valar. It also has several confirmations in the series and in Tolkien’s works. One way or another, the final episodes of the season will tell the story.

Sources: GamesRadar, RadioTimes