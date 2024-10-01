Series «The Lord of the Rings» — trailer for the ending with «resurrection of a key character, appearance of Balrog and Narsil’s sword

The eighth episode of the second season of «The Lord of the Rings» will debut this Thursday, and now the promo for the finale — has been leaked online, and despite its short duration, it is full of spoilers.

Below — spoilers for the final episode of the series «The Lord of the Rings».

The video shows the continuation of the battle for Eregion; the mysterious dark wizard who captured Nori and Poppy and the Stranger who tries to save them; Sauron armed with a spear and his emotional sword fight with Galadriel; and even Balrog in the caves of Kazad-dûm.

Interestingly, the ending includes the miraculous recovery of Arondir, who was seemingly mortally wounded by Adar, as well as the appearance of Narsil in the arms of Elendil. Narsil is the sword that Elendil’s son Isildur used to cut the One Ring from Sauron’s hand (a scene we were shown in the opening battles of Peter Jackson’s The Fellowship of the Ring», and which will potentially be the finale of the series «The Rings of Power»).

The previous, seventh episode focused on the siege of Eregion, but the main topic of discussion was Elrond’s sudden kiss with his future mother-in-law Galadriel (which, fortunately, was eventually justified by the handing over of a pin that helped free him from his bonds).

Recall that the action of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» takes place thousands of years before the events of «The Hobbit» and «The Lord of the Rings» — in the second era of Middle-earth, when Sauron and the elves created the rings of power and then secretly forged the One Ring to rule over the rest.

The first season of the series garnered a record 25 million viewers in just one day — at the time of its release only 36% of the audience watched it to the end. As for the second one, according to Amazon, itswatched by 40 million viewers in 11 days(whereas third-party TV measurement companies reported that the audience for the series was «Lord of the Rings» on the debut weekend dropped by 50% compared to the first season).