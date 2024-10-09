Sony has started selling «refurbished» PS5 — with a price starting at $350 via PlayStation Direct

Along with the PS5 Pro announcement in September, Sony announced that will sell refurbished PS5s — and now they are available for purchase in the official store PlayStation Direct.

The console with a disk drive will cost $400, while the digital version will cost $350. Each comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Refurbished PS5s will come with all necessary accessories, cables, and instructions, while the box will be labeled «certified refurbished». It is noted that the consoles may have «minor cosmetic defects», but they are thoroughly «cleaned» and tested for new owners.

Refurbished DualSense controllers are also available for $60-65.

As a reminder, the new PS5 Pro costs $700 (— €800 in Europe) and is already available for pre-order in many countries. In Ukraine, pre-orders are rumored, may start tomorrow, October 10while the consoles are likely to be shipped to customers simultaneously with the rest of the world on November 7 (at least this date is indicated by some official Ukrainian retailers on their websites, while our sources say that sales in Ukraine will start on November 10).

PS5 Pro will offer more powerful graphics processor, advanced ray tracing and AI upscaling (Sony also announced that«about 40-50 games» will receive the PS5 5 Pro update at launch), however will not have a disk drive. Moreover, in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Sony brand released a limited edition of consoles and accessories — some of them may be available on the Ukrainian market (except for PS5 PRO 30th Anniversary Limited Edition).