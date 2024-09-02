Steam in August: Windows 11 surpasses 50% for the first time, mobile RTX 4060 in second place, players move to 16 GB

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Windows 11 completely dominates Steam. This operating system was chosen by 50.81% of users with a whopping +3.36% increase over the month.

The growth of Windows 11 was due to a decrease in the share of Windows 10 by almost the same percentage (48.66%; -3.29%). Other OSes also lost ground, but not significantly. Gamers are abandoning the outdated Windows 7 (0.38%; -0.05%) and Windows 8.1 (0.07%; -0.01%).

Among the video cards, there has long been a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is consistently in the lead for desktops, but it lost some ground (5.51%; -0.37%). The second place was taken by rapidly burst into the laptop RTX 4060. With an increase to 4.55% (+1.34%) for the month, it overtook the former leader, GTX 1650 (3.91%; -0.09%). The significant percentage of growth in the share of the current generation mobile graphics adapter makes it easy to predict its leadership — perhaps even next month. The mobile RTX 3060 is also doing well «as well. An increase of up to 3.50% (+0.50%) could soon bring it to third place.

Players understand that RAM is important. 16 GB has long been «gentlemanly» standard, but the transition to it is still ongoing. This amount of RAM is used by 47.35%, with an increase of +1.50%. Smaller volumes are expected to lose share, but so is 32 GB, and most significantly (30.76%; -0.64%). Systems with 48 GB, 64 GB, and more show a slight increase.

The share of Intel processors decreased (66.69%; -0.71%), but it is still more than two-thirds, while AMD’s share is — one-third, albeit with an increase (33.26%; +0.72%). The share of other chips is still insignificant.

Simplified Chinese has been leading the pack on Steam for several months now and is increasing its share (35.97%; +3.05%). English is in second place with a corresponding decrease (29.79%; -2.83%) Ukrainian language has a stable 0.6% share with minor fluctuations.