The creators of «The Lord of the Rings» series have revealed who the Dark Lord is not

The second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» revealed Gandalf, but not The Dark Magician who is also an Istari. Some people think it is Saruman, but they are disappointed by the showrunners.

У the second season finale the wizard makes very transparent hints that he is Saruman. He tells a stranger that he is one of them, and there are only five of them. Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work know that there were five Istari sent to Middle Earth by Valar: Gandalf, Saruman, Radagast, and two Blue Wizards, Alatar and Pallando (other names are Morinethar and Romestamo).

The phrase «one of us» means exactly that the Dark Wizard — Istari. This puts an end to other quite interesting theories his origins. For example, that he is one of the Nazgul, the only one whose name is known: Khamul, who was also a wizard.

So that leaves four: Saruman, Radagast, Alatar, and Pallando. It’s unlikely that the Dark Wizard is a slightly strange Radagast. Little is known about Alatar and Pallando, except that they were sent to the East. The Dark Mage’s whereabouts suggest this, but there is no other information. And what about Saruman?

The character in the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» is indeed somewhat similar to Saruman. His beard, his personality, the way he calls the Stranger Gandalf a good friend who persuaded him to go to Middle-earth earlier.

However, Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne denied this theory — a rare case when showrunners comment so actively and unequivocally on fan speculation. In an interview with Vanity Fair They said:

«I’m going to say something for the record. Given the history of Middle-earth, it would be very, very, very unlikely that it could be Saruman»,” McKay said. «If not impossible», — Payne adds. «The Dark Wizard plays an important role in the events of Middle-earth and in the development of our wizard, who is now famous. Tom Bombadil told him: «You are destined to face him. And then you are destined to face Sauron». So, the fate of the Dark Wizard is not yet decided and his name is not yet known, but it almost defies the laws of gravity and physics if it is Saruman»,” McKay continued.

As you can see, the showrunners are completely ruling out Saruman’s version. That leaves Radagast, Alatar, and Pallando. Most likely, viewers will learn the story of one of the Blue Wizards in the future.

Source: GamesRadar