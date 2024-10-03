Ubisoft is developing a cooperative mode for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, — Tom Henderson

Ubisoft is working on a cooperative mode for the upcoming game Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The developers plan to release this mode after the game’s official release.

Journalist Tom Henderson revealed this information based on their confidential sources.

The new cooperative mode is codenamed LEAGUE. Ubisoft is currently actively working on its development. However, the exact release date of the mode remains unknown due to the recent postponing the release of the game itself.

The postponement of the release date of Assassin’s Creed Shadows has affected the entire production process of the Assassin’s Creed series. However, Henderson’s sources say that the development of the LEAGUE mode began long before the decision to postpone the game. This means that the cooperative mode is not additional content created due to the delay.

Although there are few specific details about the gameplay of the co-op mode, we can assume that players will be able to control characters Naoe and Yasuke. They will probably fight side by side, using their unique combat abilities to overcome enemies.

LEAGUE — is not the only multiplayer project in the Assassin’s Creed universe. In 2025, we plan to release Assassin’s Creed Invictus — a full-fledged multiplayer game of the series.

Ubisoft is also working on other projects in the franchise. Among them — Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake codenamed Obsidian. In addition, a project is under development Codename Hexe, which the developers describe as the darkest game in the Assassin’s Creed series.

