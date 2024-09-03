«Until he started whining»: Ridley Scott explains why he didn’t consult with Russell Crowe on «Gladiator II»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Given the fate of Maximus in the original «Gladiator», his appearance on the screen in the sequel is not foreseen — however, Russell Crowe could be involved in the film as a producer.

In a new interview, «Gladiator» director Ridley Scott avoided a direct answer to the question of why Crowe was not involved and made a joke, but noted that he considers Russell to be one of the best actors.

«The plot, to be honest, was right under our noses. We thought it was too simple. We have a good relationship with Russell. I hope it will remain so. As long as he doesn’t start whining about not being consulted. Why would he do that? He’s dead,» Scott said.

Crowe himself has previously stated that feels somewhat «uncomfortable», considering the sequel to «Gladiator», and hinted that he was somewhat uncomfortable with certain storylines:

«I feel a little uncomfortable with the fact that they are making another movie. Of course, I’m dead, and I can’t influence events. But some of the things I’ve seen — no, no, no, it doesn’t match the moral journey of this character. But I can’t say anything, it’s not my place. I’m six feet underground».

«Gladiator II» is closely related to the original film and tells the story of Lucila’s grown-up son and nephew, Emperor Commodus Lucius (Paul Mescal), who, like Maximus, is forced to appear in the Colosseum after his home was destroyed by modern tyrant rulers.

The first trailer for the film was released in early July, but it faced harsh criticism — viewers did not like Jay-Z’s rap in the Roman Empire, and the video itself received more dislikes than likes. Subsequently, Ridley Scott, in an attempt to regain the audience’s attention, stated that «Gladiator II» — is the best movie of his career.

Due to the numerous scenes of bloody battles, like its predecessor, «Gladiator II» was rated R. The sequel will debut in the Ukrainian box office on November 14.

Source: Screen Rant

