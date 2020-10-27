Instagram меняет правила в отношении женской наготы после спора с темнокожими и пышными моделями

View this post on Instagram

Why are white plus sized bodies seen as “acceptable” and accepted and black plus sized bodies not? Let’s shift the narrative that the media and fashion has upheld for too long that depicts our bodies as somehow being wrong when that couldn’t be further from the truth! I will continue to challenge and break down those societal and fashion “body standards” that have been upheld for too long. These images mean a whole lot to me as @alex_cameron was able to capture me and the essence of who I am, an incredibly strong and proud Black women! Thank you Alex ♥️ Also if your offended by this image UNFOLLOW, no need to report. Rings — @thisstoryjewellery