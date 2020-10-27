Instagram меняет правила в отношении женской наготы после спора с темнокожими и пышными моделями
После трёхмесячной общественной кампании социальная сеть Instagram решила изменить свои правила в отношении женской наготы. Начиная с этой недели, Instagram и Facebook позволят публиковать «контент, в котором кто-то просто обнимает, берет или держит свою грудь».
В августе соцсеть Instagram неоднократно удаляла фотографии темнокожей плюс-сайз модели Найом Николас-Уильямс (Nyome Nicholas-Williams), на которых она держала руки поверх обнажённой груди.
View this post on Instagram
Why are white plus sized bodies seen as “acceptable” and accepted and black plus sized bodies not? Let’s shift the narrative that the media and fashion has upheld for too long that depicts our bodies as somehow being wrong when that couldn’t be further from the truth! I will continue to challenge and break down those societal and fashion “body standards” that have been upheld for too long. These images mean a whole lot to me as @alex_cameron was able to capture me and the essence of who I am, an incredibly strong and proud Black women! Thank you Alex ♥️ Also if your offended by this image UNFOLLOW, no need to report. Rings — @thisstoryjewellery
Николас-Уильямс утверждала, что Instagram подвергает цензуре её фотографии, одновременно позволяя находиться на платформе аналогичным фотографиям худых белых женщин, применяя к ним небольшие наказания или же вовсе обходясь без них.
«Ежедневно в Instagram можно найти миллионы фотографий чрезмерно обнаженных тощих белых женщин», — заявила она в то время The Guardian. «Но полная чернокожая женщина, прославляющая своё тело, блокируется? Это меня шокировало. Я чувствую, что меня заставляют замолчать».
Другие авторы обнаружили, что Instagram поступал аналогичным образом и с их фотографиями. Это их обеспокоило настолько сильно, что они положили начало массовой онлайн-активности, сосредоточенной вокруг хэштега #IWantToSeeNyome.
Представитель Instagram заявил The Guardian, что сервис совершил ошибку, удалив такие фотографии. При более внимательном изучении оказалось, что правила в отношении публикации фотографий с обхватом груди применялись неправильно. А благодаря отзывам Найом Николас-Уильямс удалось понять, что именно работает неправильно и как это можно улучшить.
View this post on Instagram
WE FUCKING DID IT!! @ginamartin @alex_cameron and I…we changed an Instagram policy! Look what happens when three women set out to change the world! We have put our heart and souls into this campaign and to see it come to fruition is insane! The observer newspaper (which is out today) has covered the campaign from the beginning and have written another article which highlights the hard work Gina, Alex and I have done (although it states they launched the campaign) this is in fact not the case as Gina, Alex and myself strategised for three months to ensure a change would happen. Hang tight for the full details of the policy change, as I will be detailing more information soon. We worked very hard on this and managed to get Instagram and @mosseri attention and there's still a lot of work to be done, as black plus sized women continue to be censored in many ways; and white women STILL tried to hijack and make it their campaign. There is of course a huge racial imbalance in the algorithm that still exists as white bodies are promoted and don't have to worry about censorship of their posts but black bodies still have to justify presence on the platform, this has also been brought to Instagrams attention! But when we put our minds to it… we can achieve literally ANYTHING!! I’d like to thank the 16 amazing humans that put their names to our open letter and that helped us push our campaign forward! The Instagram policy changes on the 28th, it outlines the difference between 'breast holding' or 'cupping' which is a celebration of body and 'breast grabbing' which is deemed to be pornographic, these images are censored to protect underage users but this policy change should allow them to better differentiate self expression/ art from pornographic content. Hopefully this policy change will bring an end to the censorship of fat black bodies. The last three have been absolutely wild to say the least but we move and move things we did! 🙌🏽💫
Дополнительно представитель Instagram заявил, что фотографии, на которых изображен человек, сжимающий свою грудь, с явным изменением формы груди, всё ещё противоречат правилам сервиса. Компания заявляет, что продолжит подвергать их цензуре, чтобы защитить пользователей младше 13 лет. В случаях, когда могут возникнуть некоторые сомнения, Instagram проинструктирует своих рецензентов не применять санкции в отношении контента.
Со своей стороны, Найом Николас-Уильямс приветствовала эти изменения.
«Надеюсь, это изменение политики положит конец цензуре полных чёрных тел», — написала она в сообщении Instagram, посвящённом своей победе.
Источник: Engadget