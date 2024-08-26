«Inside Out 2» — the world’s first cartoon to earn $1 billion at the international box office

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The box office of «Inside Out 2» exceeded $1 billion at the international box office — the first animated film in the world to reach this milestone («The Lion King», which earned $1.1 billion overseas, is classified by Disney as a «live-action» film).

According to VarietyIn total, 12 releases in history have grossed more than $1 billion at the international box office.

The largest foreign markets for «Thoughts Inside Out 2» were Mexico ($102.2 million), Brazil ($80 million), the United Kingdom ($72.7 million), France ($62.6 million), and Korea ($60.8 million).

The sequel «Inside Out» — is currently the highest-grossing film of the year and the highest-grossing animated film in history («Frozen 2» dropped to second place) with total earnings of $1.649 billion.

For Disney, 2024 was an extremely successful year in terms of movies (an important clarification, as the studio is not yet lucky with series) — in addition to «Thoughts Inside Out 2» the studio’s box office was significantly replenished «Deadpool and Wolverine»who set his own record as the highest-grossing R-rated movie ($1.21 billion). Currently, the movie with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is — eighth in the overall Marvel box office (it is expected to soon overtake «Iron Man 3»).Also successful in launching «Stranger: Romulus» with box office earnings of $225.4 million.

«Inside Out 2» — is a sequel to the original 2015 story by Peter Dockter, which told the story of 11-year-old Riley and her five emotions (Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger). In the second film, «new guests» — appear in the head of the older protagonist, including Anxiety. The director of Inside Out 2» is Kelsey Mann, and the screenwriter Meg Lefov has also returned to the project. The production of the sequel cost $200 million.

Currently, the studio has discuss ideas about «Inside Out 3» and a series version of the cartoon.

