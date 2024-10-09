S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone for Nintendo Switch will be released earlier — developers showed gameplay

In August, it was reported that the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone trilogy would be released on the Nintendo Switch console. The release was expected at the end of November, but it will happen much earlier.

The re-release of the classic trilogy of games, which consists of «Shadow of Chernobyl», «Clear Sky», and «Pripyat Scream», will be released on Nintendo Switch on October 31. It features already available on other platforms.

«These versions of classic games have been fully optimized for Nintendo Switch, including but not limited to an adapted shooting system with gyroscopic reticle, touchscreen interface and controls, enhanced visuals, and full support for portable and TV modes».

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone on Nintendo Switch

will cost $39.99 or €39.99. Each game can be purchased separately for $19.99 or €19.99. Regional prices will apply in certain markets. GSC Game World developed the release for Nintendo together with MATABOO. The developers showed a short video demonstrating the game on Switch.

To recap, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on November 20. Earlier, the release of Legends of the Zone on Nintendo Switch was also tied to this date.

Source: GSC