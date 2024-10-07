The fourth season of «Witcher» will feature another colleague of Geralt’s

The fourth season of the series will add witches that viewers have already seen. It’s unclear what they will do in the story, but the show’s creators don’t let such inconsistencies stop them.

Earlier it was reported that Cohen the Witch, played by Zates Atour, will return in the fourth season. The last time the audience saw Cohen was with Vesemir and the witches of the School of the Wolf in Caer Morhen Castle. In Sapuovsky’s novels, Cohen appears for a brief moment at the very end of the saga. Now it has become known that another witch will appear in the season.

Viewers will see the red-headed incarnation of Lambert, played by Paul Boulion. Although he had a relatively small role in the series, the authors once considered even a spin-off centered on him and Cohen. However, it is also possible flashback scene with the two witches and the new actor playing the role of Geralt.

A more interesting option is that the series will introduce a new storyline involving the witches so that they meet Geralt again. This would require another change in the book’s events, but when has that ever stopped the show’s directors?

It would come as no surprise if during the Hemsworth’s adaptation of Geralt he will interact with these characters again in the fourth season. This could happen through changes in the plot of the novels or through flashback episodes that would return to crucial moments. However, scenes from the past may show previous moments of the story that the audience has not seen before. One way or another, the reunion of the witches in the fourth season can be considered confirmed.

Source: Redanian Intelligence